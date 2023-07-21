Posted in: AMC, san diego comic con, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, rick & michonne, sdcc, sdcc 2023, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne Are "The Ones Who Live" (TEASER)

In 2024, Rick Grimes & Michonne's story continues in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - now here's a look at an official teaser.

As far as AMC Networks' "The Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party" goes, there are any number of shows to get excited about. We've got the final run of Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne (plus whatever else might be in the planning stages). But based on fans' reactions at San Diego Comic-Con for the key art posters that were on display, the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring spinoff seems to be the series that's turned up the heat levels even more. So what did we learn? That the series is now titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – and we have a teaser to help set the mood.

Here's a look at the teaser for the 2024-debuting series that was released this afternoon:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

