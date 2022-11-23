The Walking Dead: Rick/Michonne Return Released; Negan's "Old Habits"?

Okay, we've seen the images from the series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead, as well as behind-the-scenes images & video of how it all came together. But today, AMC gave the people what they want. That's right, we have the official release of the moment from "Rest in Peace" that brought Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) back into our lives as we ready ourselves for their upcoming spinoff series. And since we're talking spinoffs, we also have an interesting update from Jeffrey Dean Morgan regarding The Walking Dead: Dead City timeline and how viewers can expect to see Negan slipping back into some "old habits."

Now, here's a look at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale was first announced, followed by some important words from Morgan regarding "Dead City":

"I think that this spinoff is going to take place a couple of years after the Walking Dead finale, and here's the problem with those couple of years – – we don't see what happens to these characters. Negan has an opportunity to fall into his old ways in these missing years. He is very much a creature of habit, and he knows how to survive," Morgan revealed to Deadline Hollywood during an interview earlier this week. "When he was with our group, there was another way to survive, and he tried to adapt to those ways. I'm worried whatever happens in these two years away from our group, what he will become, and who he will become. And so, when Maggie and he are together again, the chance that Negan isn't who we see as when we leave him here on the show." And that's because Negan has a very scary ability to adapt to his surroundings, no matter what that might take. "I think is a pretty good chance that he's not going to be that guy anymore because he adapts to his surroundings and things are f*cking rough. He's going to go back to some old habits," Morgan added.

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images & Video

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.

In a newly-released featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: