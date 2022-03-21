The Walking Dead S11E14 Images: Is Negan's Day of Reckoning at Hand?

By the time the credits rolled on this past weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 (check out our review here), things weren't exactly looking too promising for the newly-reunited Aaron (Ross Marquand), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) & the now-returned Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The outreach was a ruse by Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to take out a "troublesome" community (while it appears someone is playing all of the communities against one another). Which brings us to the following preview images for "The Rotten Core," as our heroes look to put a stop to Toby's (Jason Butler Harner) scorched earth slaughter- made more complicated by what looks to be a stowaway in the form of Maggie's son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller). Are you thinking what we're thinking? Yeah, we can't shake this feeling that Negan's day of reckoning at hand? Here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's episode "The Rotten Core," followed by a look at the episode overview. Following that, we also have a look at the overview for the long-running series' final midseason finale set for this April:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14 "The Rotten Core": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help Aaron and Gabriel on a rescue mission; in the chaos, Negan finds himself watching over Hershel; Sebastian coerces Daryl and Rosita into pulling a heist. Directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.