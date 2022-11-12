The Walking Dead Season 11 E23 Preview: Judith's Definitely a Grimes

With only one episode to go until the series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead, we have a new preview for "Family" that's giving us seriously bad vibes regarding Judith's (Cailey Fleming) chances of being around when the end credits roll. We touched upon it when the opening, Judith-narrated flashback was released (more on that below), and the scene you're about to see doesn't exactly help matters. While Daryl (Norman Reedus) may have plans for her back in Alexandria, Judith makes a very strong & emotionally-charged argument about why she needs to be fighting by her side. An argument that has Carol (Melissa McBride) thinking beyond the fight to what the future holds.

With S11E23 "Family" hitting AMC screens this Sunday, here's the newest preview for AMC's The Walking Dead. And depending on how Sunday night goes, I feel like I'm going to have a not-too-promising speculation post to share about what I think is going to happen in the series finale:

Here's a Look at AMC's The Walking Dead S11E23 "Family"

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 "Family": Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Magali Lozano, Erik Mountain & Kevin Deiboldt, the long-running series' penultimate episode finds our heroes now having taken back their home, Alexandria. But the battle is far from over, as sides are being taken within the walls of the Commonwealth while Pamela's (Laila Robins) troops are on high alert with a "shoot-to-kill on sight" order if they come across any of our folks. But even as revolution rages throughout the Commonwealth, there's a much deadlier problem on the way. That's right, a swarm of walkers that aren't like the ones they're used to fighting. Some are faster, can open doors, and even climb. And as we saw in the previous episode, some maintain the instinct to know to pick up a knife (check out our review here). Now, here's a look at the preview images from the penultimate episode, followed by a look at the official promo:

For the opener to S11E23 "Family," we see a montage of our heroes & their respective weapons and how each of them had to take them up to fight for something better. And yet, for some reason, the scene where Judith (who's narrating) takes Michonne's sword & Rick's gun left us more with a feeling of dread and concern than a "punch to the feels." And then, giving away the hat to RJ (Antony Azor) and that reference to that day be the one that changes everything? Hmmm… yeah… not good.