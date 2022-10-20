The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 20: Carol Escapes The Commonwealth

Heading into AMC's The Walking Dead S11E20 "What's Been Lost," Pamela (Laila Robins) is looking to have Eugene (Josh McDermitt) pay the price for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) death with his own life, as her sense of "justice"… and to send a message to the Commonwealth. From what we saw from the images and promo, it looks like Milton's going to have Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) prosecute Eugene on behalf of the Commonwealth. At least, Yumiko will if she wants to protect her brother, Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale). But our heroes have bigger problems since Milton's initiated a black ops "black hood" operation that involves scooping all of them up and taking the… somewhere?

And in the middle of all of that, we have Ezekiel (Khary Payton) & Carol (Melissa McBride) comparing notes about what's going on… on both sides of the Commonwealth's walls. That is, until Ezekiel disappears, too. Soon, Carol finds herself back in the position of having to do what she does best. And in the following clip, we see that includes taking a still-very-useful Lance (Josh Hamilton) along with her as she escapes the Commonwealth to find our where our heroes have been sent to:

Here's a look back at the preview images & behind-the-scene looks from for S11E20 "What's Been Lost" released earlier this week:

The Walking Dead: A Look Back & A Look Ahead

For an impactful look back at the road that's been traveled for nearly 11 seasons, as well as a reminder of what our heroes are still fighting for, here's a look back at "The Journey… So Far":

And here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer (with S11E20 "What's Been Lost" currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night):