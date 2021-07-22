The Walking Dead Season 11 Images & Updates: Maggie, Negan & More

If it's Thursday then it must be time for another weekly reveal, as the road to the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead gets shorter and shorter. With the TWDU set to have a major presence at this weekend's Comic-Con@Home, we were surprised to get anything let alone a new set of preview images focusing on Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy). But that's not all! With each image is a brief update on where each of the character's minds is at heading into "Part One" next month- as you're about to see:

While Maggie has blocked out the horror of things seen and done in order to persevere, she is even more determined to fight for a future. A future for her son. But with the constant presence of Negan getting under her skin does she have as much control as she believes?

Negan secured a hard-earned place within the community, which Maggie threatens. He does not like her holding his fate. But this is about survival, and Negan knows how to survive.

Rosita is adept at raising her daughter and rising to the demands of any mission. She is an unyielding soldier and mother who remains calm under pressure. As a critical leader at Alexandria, she weighs what is the best course of action against all odds & differing opinions.

Rather than speak with God, Gabriel speaks in hard truths. He may be in a dark place, but it is allowing him to see clearly. He is stable and able to fight for the group in any capacity. If God is reaching out to Gabriel, He will have to wait.

Suffering from trauma inflicted on the road, safety is of the utmost importance for Aaron. It's personal. It's his daughter. It's the community he helped build. Usually driven by compassion, Aaron questions if there is humanity left in the world.

Alden is a man of great loyalty and little tolerance. He has always looked at his surroundings and decided his own truth. With Hilltop burned down and Alexandria in shambles, his senses and observations are on higher alert.

Lydia is a trusted soldier in the community. Confident, she adds her opinions, even if it means clashing with others. She knows not to let others speak for her ever again. That is what it means to truly be a part of a family, and she is family.

Magna came out of the cave with a different perspective: Life is too short. With her family dwindling, she protects from near and far. She will not engage in the meaningless, but rest assured, she will take a stand on big important issues.

Now here's a look at The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy, with Part One set for Sunday, August 22; Parts Two and Three are set to be unleashed in 2022 (we're thinking Spring, then a Summer build-up to a Fall final run):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer: Trilogy | Returns Aug 22 & Stream Early on AMC+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dK0cmbIs2WM)

Here's a look back at the episode titles for Season 11 Part 1: 1101 – "Acheron: Part I" (written by Angela Kang & Jim Barnes; directed by Kevin Dowling); 1102 – "Acheron: Part II"; 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and 1108 – "For Blood"- and the cover page for the season-opener's script:

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)

Now here's a look at some previously-released Season 11 images showcasing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), and others- along with the official overview for the 11th and final season that gives Maggie's group an official name: the Wardens (uh-oh).

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

