The Walking Dead Season 11: Paola Lázaro & Michael James Shaw Check In

If you think about it, three months isn't really that long of a time. That's how long fans of the TWD universe have to wait until the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead kicks off- August 22, to be precise. With production currently underway and expected to stretch into March 2022, we've been keeping track of what showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang and the rest of the creative team have had to say as filming continues and the cast's social media has been a steady source for updates.

A perfect example? Instagram posts from Paola Lázaro aka Juanita "Princess" Sanchez and Michael James Shaw aka Commonwealth military man Mercer (kinda appropriate considering their characters' shared path in the comics)- with Shaw checking in with a selfie outside his trailer, rocking COVID safety gear instead of Commonwealth gear this time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIchael James Shaw (@mjshawnuff)

Meanwhile, Lázaro wants fans to know that she's back at it and sending them love (and we want her to know we're big fans of the Converses);

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P A O L A L Á Z A R O (@paola__lazaro)

On Sunday night, TWD fans got another look behind the scenes at production- this time, with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Dog in what appears to be a sewer drain mission- one that we think ties in with the image of Daryl that was released earlier (which you can check out below):

Hot take: Norman Reedus is there for Dog. #TWD returns August 22nd. pic.twitter.com/IKt2bZJ4vI — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) May 17, 2021

Now here's a look back at the preview of what's going on with production on the final season of AMC's The Walking Dead that was released last week focusing on Khary Payton (Ezekiel), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Paola Lázaro (Princess), and Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko):

In production for #TWD includes face shields, trotting in place, and giggles. pic.twitter.com/yyS4ddqw1p — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) May 10, 2021

Here's a look at some highlights from showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang's interview with EW: