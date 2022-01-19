The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Trailer: The Commonwealth Arrives

From what we've already seen of what's still to come in the 11th & final season of AMC's The Walking Dead, we know that whoever's left standing from the face-off with Leah (Lynn Collins) & the Reapers (as well as Mother Nature) will have a date with Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and the rest of the Commonwealth's "welcoming committee" as they make their way into Alexandria. Heading into this final run, we mentioned how odd it was going to be to see our survivors in an environment that's as close to the old way of things as anything they've seen before. We got a small taste of that with the scenes involving Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), with our eyes having to do some serious adjusting to seeing colors other than "gray", "dark gray", "black", and "camo green." But with about a month to go until the series returns, viewers are getting their best look yet at what's to come (and the dangers ahead) with the release of the official trailer.

Here's your look at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the most recent overview as well as the previously-released teaser, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead – The Final Season Official Trailer | Returns Feb 20th (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ0uCiau-vI)

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Official Teaser: So We Could Survive | Returns Feb. 20 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOyMppjjd1w)

Now here's a look back at the teaser honoring the long journey that Norman Reedus's Daryl has taken (though is anyone else wondering why it was on the "Missing/Have You Seen?" board?):

Here's a look back at one of the first official images released for the series' upcoming return, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) looking like she's done running and is ready to put an end to the Reapers once and for all (sorry, Leah):