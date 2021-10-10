The Walking Dead Season 11 Will Answer CRM/Commonwealth Question

In tonight's review of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E02 "Foothold," we offered up our four thoughts on what was a quality episode (check it out here). We also included our usual "Dumpster Fires of Random Speculation" Theory, which we're quoting here to make a point: "We thought we would just throw this out there like red meat to the wolves. Taking into consideration the shifting timelines between all three of the TWDU shows, is it possible that the Commonwealth that we're being introduced to in the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead could've been a CRM outpost, community, or "partnership" in the past?" Well, TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple confirmed during tonight's Talking Dead that we'll get a chance to see if we're right. Asked by a fan if CRM was aware of the Commonwealth, Gimple responded, "We will see" during the 11th & final season of The Walking Dead, "the answer to that question," admitting that even an answer like that was a spoiler.

Here's a look at the first official teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2, premiering on February 20, 2022; followed by a look at an overview & preview for this weekend's "Part 1" finale, "For Blood":

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 "For Blood": The Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd; Pope suspects Maggie is behind the attack, while Daryl treads carefully; Alexandrians scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers. Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Erik Mountain.

Here's a look back at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end):

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.