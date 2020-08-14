AMC's The Walking Dead was the show I started watching at the same time I began treatment for cancer, and it's been my favorite show ever since. First reactions to something like that usually fall along the lines of why I would want to watch a show about a bunch of reanimated dead people ("walkers," to my fellow TWD family member because I still can't but into "empties") walking around, trying to eat everyone. But for me, the story was and will always Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln), the guy who woke up in a hospital surrounded by the dead who refused to die. The hero who built the foundation for a new society, suffering and sacrificing along the way- and the friends and foes that formed one of the most formidable ensembles in recent television history.

So it was a huge kick to our "feels" when we saw what Shawn Kirkham, Senior Vice-President of Business Development at Skybound Entertainment, posted to Twitter on Friday. Check out the tweet below for a look at San Diego Comic-Con 2010, the first time the series had a panel, the launch trailer was screened, and the cast held a signing in the show booth. Not only are we aching to be back at a convention again, we're also finding it hard to believe that it's been a decade since "DON'T OPEN DEAD INSIDE."

Flashback to @Skybound's first SDCC in 2010. TWD debuted its launch trailer at the first ever @TheWalkingDead panel. Then we had a wild cast signing in the booth. As with most things, the first time was memorable!#thewalkingdead #sdcc pic.twitter.com/UFc1BqeexX — Shawn Kirkham (@BigClutch) August 14, 2020

Time to break out your TWD universe scorecards to make sure they're up-to-date: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be the eleventh season this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.