The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E05 Images: Richonne on the Run

Check out preview images for AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5: "Become."

After what might've been the best single episode in the franchise's run, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live returns this weekend with "Become." Based on how this past weekend's episode ended, it looks like Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are back on the same page and heading back home. Of course, if "What We" was the season finale then we would be feeling pretty great. But with two episodes remaining, we know things are about to get a whole lot more complicated – and it looks like that "complication" will come in the form of Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

