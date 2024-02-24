Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1 "Years" Images Released

Check out the preview images for AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1: "Years."

At this point, there are only 7-1/2 hours between the time we started writing this and Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live hitting AMC+ (and Sunday night on AMC). At this point, if you're not psyched for the spinoff series, then we don't know what to tell you. But for those who were converted to the cause the moment it was first announced as a trilogy of films (remember those days?) – like us – we have a selection of preview images from Season 1 Episode 1 "Years" (directed by Bert & Bertie, with story by Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira & Andrew Lincoln, and teleplay by Scott M. Gimple). Side note? Interesting to see Rick with two hands in the image below – curious to see if it remains that way by the end of this scene…

Lincoln, Gurira, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O'Quinn & Craig Tate, and TWD CCO/EP Scott Gimple checked in with IGN Fan Fest 2024 earlier today to cover a whole lot of ground when it comes to the highly anticipated spinoff series. From the emotional impact of Rick & Michonne's return and how the series could answer some long-standing questions about the TWD universe to the impact that new characters – like Brandt's, O'Quinn's & Tate's – could have on what's to come

And here's a look back at the opening minutes of this weekend's premiere of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which were released on Friday – with the spinoff series set to hit this Sunday:

Here is a special preview that was released heading into this past weekend – followed by a look back at some of what else we know about the series so far:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released on Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII – with the cast & creative team offering some new looks & insights into what's to come:

With the series set to premiere this Sunday, here are some previously released looks at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

