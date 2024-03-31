Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Lincoln, Gurira Message Fans

With the finale tonight, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live stars Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira each posted messages for the fans.

With the finale of AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live just about to hit screens, we have one last post before the beginning of the end. After keeping the faith over the years and sitting on the edges of their seats over the course of five episodes, Lincoln and Gurira each recorded special videos for the fans for all of their love and support.

Here's a look at what Lincoln & Gurira had to share earlier today, heading into tonight's finale:

Andy Lincoln has a special message to the fans! Don't miss him tonight on the finale of #TheOnesWhoLive on AMC! pic.twitter.com/1GwbCjKTjw — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 31, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!