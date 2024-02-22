Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Mini-Teaser Spotlights Jadis

Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis Stokes, CRM Warrant Officer, gets the spotlight in a mini-teaser from AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Article Summary New mini-teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spotlights Jadis.

Pollyanna McIntosh returns as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes in the series.

Spinoff series starring Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira premieres this Sunday.

Look back at the series with previews, teasers, and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

With AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live set to hit screens this Sunday, we're getting a new mini-teaser spotlighting another long-running member of the TWD universe who will have a major role to play in the spinoff series. Yesterday, it was about the question that determined Rick's fate. Are you an A or a B? Today, it spotlight shifts to the person who was asking that question – Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis Stokes, CRM Warrant Officer.

Here's a look at the mini-teaser spotlighting Jadis that was released earlier today – followed by a look back at what else we know about the spinoff series so far:

Here is a special preview that was released heading into this past weekend – followed by a look back at some of what else we know about the series so far:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released on Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII – with the cast & creative team offering some new looks & insights into what's to come:

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!