Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Star Pollyanna McIntosh on Jadis

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star Pollyanna McIntosh on which version of Jadis Stokes(?!?) viewers can expect during the spinoff.

With only a little more than two months to go until AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live hits our screens, we're getting a chance to hear from a very familiar face who is joining Lincoln & Gurira for the upcoming six-episode series. Of course, when we're talking about Pollyanna McIntosh, aka Jadis Stokes, you're talking about someone who holds a very special position in the TWD universe. With "The Ones Who Live," McIntosh will have played Jadis in three TWD universe series: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the upcoming spinoff. Even more important than that, Jadis was the one with Rick (Lincoln) when he was swept away by CRM (Civic Republic Military) – with Jadis shown to be committed to the CRM cause in a big way in "World Beyond." So who best to offer fans a perspective on the Jadis they can expect in "The Ones Who Live" than McIntosh?

"There will be some of the Jadis that you will recognize from World Beyond. She is in the position of Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes. She is still working with the Civic Republic and the Civic Republic Military. So she's a committed follower of the CRM, but people are not just their jobs, and the old Jadis that we got to know and who has tried her best but has lost many times is a big driving undercurrent of where she's coming from," McIntosh shared during an interview with EW. The cast for the highly-anticipated spinoff also includes Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn in the role of Beale, and Matt Jeffries in the role of Nat. With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!