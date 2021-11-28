The Walking Dead: WB S02E09: Our Rick Grimes/CRM Clues & Theories

So welcome back to our weekly look at how AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are building towards the upcoming Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) films. In particular, we're keeping a focus on TWD: World Beyond since the show's had CRM in its DNA since the first episode. And with the final episodes at hand and Pollyanna McIntosh's Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes on the warpath, we're willing to bet that some major reveals will be happening by the time the end credits (or end credits scene since they're all the rage now) roll on next Sunday's "The Last Light." But before we get to next week, we still have this week to take a look at. Now let me get something out of the way when it comes to Fear TWD. As disappointed as we were with last week's "Reclamation," (check out why here), we had high hopes that Morgan (Lennie James) would be looking to share what CRM intel he had with the others. Well, that didn't happen in this week's "The Portrait" so there's not much to report. If you've seen the episode then you can understand that Morgan was just a wee bit "busy" in what might've been the best single episode of any of the three TWDU series to date). So I'm throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer as we look at what "Death and the Dead" had to offer and then offer some random speculation of our own on what we're expecting from the finale.

S02E09 "Death and the Dead": In her stand-off with Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Felix (Nico Tortorella) & the others with Jennifer/Huck (Annet Mahendru) still by her side, Jadis lays out what sounds like the basic foundation for the conflicts we've seen and the much more epic ones still to come. Two years ago, CRM modeling showed that Omaha, Campus Colony & Portland ("The Alliance") had become too reliant on CRM and would continue to be a drain on resources, never being able to be self-sufficient. So Omaha and Campus Colony were taken out for the sake of keeping "disease and conflict" away from CRM, thus keeping "the last light" of the world from being extinguished. Beyond that, we get a ton of build-up and one of those great cliffhangers when all seems lost and our heroes are in mourning- only for there to be a glimmer of hope left alive that the war isn't quite over yet.

We're Just Gonna Throw This Out There…: We've had two instances when there was talk of a "resistance" at play, one made by Jadis in reference to what she believed Leo (Joe Holt) and the other scientists were doing; another during a conversation Jennifer/Huck has with Felix and Leo about where she and Dennis (Maximilian Osinski) could head off to for a new life and to keep fighting CRM. So here's a thought. What if Rick is leading the resistance out of Portland? Just a thought…

S02E10 "The Last Light" Predictions: Okay, let's first start by addressing the 800lb. empty in the corner of the room. It's going to be tough avoiding spoilers this week since the episode dropped early so I'm dropping these now before my brain becomes too corrupted by folks who don't understand the concept of "spoiler buffers." Do I think we're going to get a visual on Rick Grimes of any kind? Maybe a photograph, possibly a voice recording. We might get a bit more from Jadis about her trading Rick for a fresh start. But I do think we're getting something that's going to be a game-changer for the films moving forward, and possibly impacting the Daryl (Norman Reedus) & Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff, Tales of the Walking Dead, and any other spinoffs that haven't been announced yet. Because the expectations have been building up so they're going to have to deliver on some level. As for the ongoing storyline, I don't see Jennifer/Huck surviving and I'm figuring we're going to lose one in our main foursome. Would the writers be willing to go really dark and split sisters for good? The biggest question mark I have, though? Jadis and Julia Ormond's Elizabeth and what the deal's going to be there because someone has to pay for what's gone down no matter how it ends.

Imagine If…: Before jumping into the reasons it couldn't happen, imagine if it turns out that the Commonwealth was a CRM community that was actually able to become self-sustaining.