The Walking Dead: We Can't Get DJ Ricky G's Disco Bat Out of Our Heads

See what happens, Andrew Lincoln? This is the price you and the rest of The Walking Dead creative brain trust pay for making us think that you were going to show up in some way, shape, or form in the season finale of World Beyond. Okay, maybe not really. That was mostly us. But we have to take our frustrations out on someone. To be fair, we actually hope the fine folks over at the main TWD universe offices gave him a heads-up before using him as the face that launches their journey onto TikTok. That's right, the long-running series has been branching out to where all the cool kids hang out, which extended from a setting up shop on Twitch to the video-sharing app. While we can honestly say that we had no expectations of what the first post would be, we can also say that this would've never crossed our minds.

So if you're prepared to have a whole helluva lot of nonsensical words and a sick beat stuck in your head for the rest of your weekend, check out the sounds from "DJ Ricky G" below:

"The Walking Dead Holiday Special": What You Need to Know

With AMC's The Walking Dead universe heading into a new year that's set to bring a ton of changes while preparing for the franchise series' 11th and final season run (and because 2020 sucked), Sunday, December 13, seems as good of a time as any for The Walking Dead Holiday Special. Airing exclusively on AMC+ and hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special features current and past cast members from The Walking Dead joining via video chat to talk about the holiday season and look back on a decade of the franchise series, as well as offer viewers behind-the-scenes stories on set and tease what viewers can look forward to next.

Produced by Embassy Row with Brandon Monk, Steve Markowitz, and Michael Davies serving as executive producers, The Walking Dead Holiday Special features cast members Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, and Emily Kinney, IronE Singleton as well as TWD Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and TWD Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang. The special will include a performance of "Up on the Housetop" by Kinney, a parody on the 'Twelve Days of Christmas," sung by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura, and McClincy, and other festive moments throughout, and will debut an exclusive new table read video from "Diverged," one of six new episodes in the extended 10th season.