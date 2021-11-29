The Walking Dead: World Beyond Finale Preview: A Fight for the Future

Well, it all comes down to this. After two seasons of a building war between our heroes and CRM, the fate of The Walking Dead universe comes down to next Sunday's series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "The Last Light." And now we have a look at an impressive set of preview images teasing what's to come for folks to start picking through. And with spoilers already starting to creep around the internet, we're also sharing our predictions for the series wrap-up that we went live with on Sunday night (before our brains get corrupted with too much spoiler crap). That said, if you haven't watched "Death and the Dead" yet then I would strongly advise stopping here because there are some major spoilers ahead. You've been warned…

S02E10 "The Last Light" Predictions: Okay, let's first start by addressing the 800lb. empty in the corner of the room. It's going to be tough avoiding spoilers this week since the episode dropped early so I'm dropping these now before my brain becomes too corrupted by folks who don't understand the concept of "spoiler buffers." Do I think we're going to get a visual on Rick Grimes of any kind? Maybe a photograph, possibly a voice recording. We might get a bit more from Jadis () about her trading Rick for a fresh start. But I do think we're getting something that's going to be a game-changer for the films moving forward, and possibly impacting the Daryl (Norman Reedus) & Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff, Tales of the Walking Dead, and any other spinoffs that haven't been announced yet. Because the expectations have been building up so they're going to have to deliver on some level. As for the ongoing storyline, I don't see Jennifer/Huck () surviving and I'm figuring we're going to lose one in our main foursome. Would the writers be willing to go really dark and split sisters for good? The biggest question mark I have, though? Jadis and Julia Ormond's Elizabeth and what the deal's going to be there because someone has to pay for what's gone down no matter how it ends.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 10 "The Last Light": The group faces enemies, living and dead, on their way to save the future… and themselves. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Matthew Negrete & Maya Goldsmith & Carson Moore.

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (sorry, but we tried giving you the benefit of the doubt).