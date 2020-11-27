The Walking Dead: World Beyond: If Huck Can't Make It Work, CRM Will

Heading into the two-episode, two-hour wrap-up of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond ("The Deepest Cut" and "In This Life")… knowing the truth about his mother and unborn sister, Elton (Nicolas Cantu) has left to find Silas (Hal Cumpston)- who decided to go it alone and give in to all of the things that the others are believing about him. Meanwhile, Felix (Nico Tortorella), Huck (Annet Mahendru), Iris (Aliyah Royale), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) continue forward to find the CRM facility- though as we learned in the last episode, it sounds like it only matters if Huck makes it back with "the asset' (we're thinking Hope) while the others still hold out hope that things aren't as ominous as they seem (though Felix is having doubts).

In the opening minutes to "The Deepest Cut," Huck (or should we call her "Jennifer" here?) is left to ponder her own thoughts while driving to their next destination as the others sleep- and that's when we learn quite a bit more about her dynamic with her mother Elizabeth (Julia Ormond). Set during the time she was gone from the group for those 48 hours earlier in the season, we learn just how important it is for Huck to get "the asset" ready for "integration"- and that if Huck isn't able to get rid of the extra company? Elizabeth wants her to know that CRM is willing to step in to make it happen. Last thing? The deal with the watch and Huck's dad, combined with how Elizabeth reacted? I'm not completely sold on the idea that dear old dad just "got up and left"- judge for yourselves:

In the following exclusive Bleeding Cool clip from "The Deepest Cut," our foursome come upon a combo that probably wasn't on the top of their lists of surprises they were hoping for: a near-circle of empties tied together by barbed wire:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 9 "The Deepest Cut": A series of setbacks causes a member of the group to reevaluate their role in the mission. Someone makes a surprising discovery. A startling revelation casts everything in a new light. Written by Maya Goldsmith and Ben Sokolowski, and directed by Sydney Freeland. The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 10 "In This Life": A divided group struggles to reunite; others set their sights on the greater good. Written by Matthew Negrete, Maya Goldsmith, and Ben Sokolowski, and directed by Magnus Martens.

In the following preview released earlier this week, Huck, Felix, Iris, and Hope scope out a new place to crash for a while, splitting up into pairs to make sure it's empty of empties. Interesting how the split went, isn't it?

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.