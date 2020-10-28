The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Elton's Loyalties Are Tested

So we've had a few days to process how the previous episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond wrapped with the disturbing end-credits scene- and we've come to appreciate it even more. After an episode filled with "personal bonding and growth," hitting viewers with a look down the road at what's waiting for them was a nicely executed juxtaposition. Along with calling into serious question whether or not Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) father Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) is still alive, but there's some sad, twisted irony watching Huck (Annet Mahendru) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) tell our young survivors that they're not ready for what's out there then they clearly have no idea themselves. As for the experiments going on? Yeah, our concerns for Rick Grimes's safety has increased ten-fold…

Here's a look back at the previously-released sneak preview for the next episode "Madman Across the Water," with Huck pitching a "Plan B" to Felix that comes across very "divide and conquer"- even Felix seems a little thrown by Huck's proposal. Following that, we have a look at the episode overview followed by the promo that also finds Elton's (Nicolas Cantu) loyalties tested, and Hope realizing that not everyone's as supportive of their mission to find Iris and Hope's father as she first thought.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 5 "Madman Across the Water": The group must cross a river; a plot to turn the group around hits a snag.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.