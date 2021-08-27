The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Teaser: CRM Protects The Alliance

With AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond ready to wrap up its run starting this October, viewers are beginning to get a better look at what the immediate future holds for Alexa Mansour's Hope, Nicolas Cantu's Elton, Hal Cumpston's Silas, Aliyah Royale's Iris, Annet Mahendru's Huck, Nico Tortorella's Felix, Julia Ormond's Elizabeth, and more now that we have forces outside of a very important CRM facility looking to get inside- where a number of questions may finally be answered. But as you're about to see from the following teaser, for Elizabeth it's all about preserving the "Alliance" and saving humanity. And as we've seen already, she's willing to accomplish that by any means necessary.

With the series returning on October 3 for its second and final season, here's a look at the newest teaser for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teaser | Alliance (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLO6joLh47c)

Here's a look back at that previously-released behind-the-scenes clip showing what a walk through the woods is like in the TWDU, followed by the preview that was screened and released during July's Comic-Con@Home virtual event for the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 First-Look (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRO6PgtDETs)

Here's a look at the previously-released The Walking Dead: World Beyond teaser for its second and final season:

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority.

