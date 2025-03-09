Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 3 Ep. 4: "Hide or Seek" Belinda vs. "Gary"?

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of series creator, writer, and director Mike White's The White Lotus Season 3 E04: "Hide or Seek."

The third season of series creator, writer, and director Mike White's The White Lotus is filled with a ton of interesting characters and storylines – but we're suckers for crossovers and shared universe. So now that Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and "Gary"/Greg Hunt (Jon Gries) have crossed paths, that storyline is officially our top obsession for the season. With that in mind and with the next chapter only hours away, here's a look at the official overview, trailer, sneak preview, and image gallery for Season 3 Episode 4: "Hide or Seek."

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 4: "Hide or Seek" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 4: "Hide or Seek" – Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) drags her friends to a nearby resort but doesn't find the party atmosphere she was hoping for. Rick (Walton Goggins) finally tells Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) about his past. Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery released for this weekend's chapter, followed by the most recent season trailer, and a look behind the scenes at S03E03: "The Meaning of Dreams":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

