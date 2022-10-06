The Winchesters Cast Portraits; The Ackles on Supernatural Guest Stars

With a week to go until Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Supernatural spinoff prequel The Winchesters hits our screens, we have two very cool previews for the Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring series. Narrated by Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), the series tells the untold love story between John (Rodger) & Mary (Donnelly) and how they put everything on the line to save not only their love… but the entire world. With Nida Khurshi, Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites, Demetria McKinney, Bianca Kajlich & Bridget Regan joining Jensen Ackles, Rodger, and Donnelly, we have a look at some impressive character portraits to pass along. But make sure to stick around as Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles open up to EW about the possibility of some familiar Supernatural faces making an appearance.

The Ackles didn't hesitate to let folks know that they can expect to see some of the SPN cast of characters return, citing Ruth Connell's Rowena MacLeod and Rob Benedict's Chuck as possible examples. "[Showrunner] Robbie [Thompson] and us have talked, and if there is any opportunity to bring anybody back from the mothership, we will absolutely do so. We will write to that. We have names that are on the table of like, 'How can we get to this [person in a way] that makes sense?'" And just because a familiar character may not be able to appear, that doesn't mean the person playing them couldn't show up.

"I think the fans will be cool if we bring an actor that played a certain famous character on the show to come and do something different," Jensen explains. "We were recycling guest stars by the dozens after Season 8 because Vancouver's only so big, and there's only so many people in the talent pool. I think if we do that with fan-favorite actors that played fan-favorite characters, I feel like we're safe there." Danneel's follow-up was a perfect example of why the show (and hopefully, the franchise) has endured for so long: "Why else do you make a show if you can't work with your friends? If that is at all possible, it's happening."

Here's a Look at The CW's The Winchesters

Now here's a look at the newest season trailer for The Winchesters, followed by a look at the official series overview and profiles of Mary & John (with the series premiering on October 11th):

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father.

Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne") takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies") to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

And in the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast discusses how the prequel series fits into and adds layers to the Supernatural universe:

The CW's The Winchesters is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot. David H. Goodman joined the creative team as an executive producer for the series. McG serves as an executive producer. The series is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.