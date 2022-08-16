The Winchesters Teaser: Hunting Evil Is What They Were Born To Do

Set to premiere on Tuesday, October 11th, Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' The Winchesters shines a light on the time before Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles)… when it was just John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly). Told from the perspective of Dean, The CW's The Winchesters is billed as an epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. And now we have a new look at what viewers can expect via a new teaser released earlier this evening.

Nida Khurshi, Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites, Demetria McKinney & Bianca Kajlich also star. Jensen & Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions, producing with Warner Bros. TV & CBS Studios (Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot). Now here's a look at the newest teaser for The Winchesters, followed by a look back at the previously-released season trailer:

"It's an honor. It also comes with its territory. We've got to take it real serious. We owe a lot to the fans, so we've got to be there and we've got to represent," Rodger explained during a recent interview. And while Supernatural fans have some of John & Mary's backstory, Rodger teases that their story will be presented "in a cool way that you don't quite expect," describing the duo's initial one-on-one as "a supernatural meet-cute." For Donnelly, having Ackles available during filming as a guide and resource was invaluable for both of them. "He was on set every single day of the pilot, just like being super collaborative, giving us notes, telling us about the universe that we might not know about. So it was really good insight," she explained. And in case you were wondering? Rodger & Donnelly looked to Morgan & Samantha Smith's takes for inspiration. "He's [Morgan] like the portrait. That's where we end. Like, I get to paint. He definitely laid out the path for me," Rodger explained.

