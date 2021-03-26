The Witcher: Blood Origin Casts Laurence O'Fuarain in Lead Role

On Friday, Netflix announced that Laurence O'Fuarain (Vikings, Game of Thrones) will be joining Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Nightflyers) as co-lead in the six-episode spinoff prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. O'Fuarain's Fjall was born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King and carries a deep scar within- the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. It's a scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

O'Fuarain's Fjall joins Turner-Smith's Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess who has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption. The project is one of two spinoffs from the popular Henry Cavill-starring streaming series- with the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf set to focus on Geralt's (Cavill) mentor and fellow Witcher Vesemir.

Here's a look back to when executive producer and showrunner Declan de Barra first introduced the writing team: Kirsten Van Horn, Alex Meenehan, Tania Lothia, Troy Dangerfield, Pooja Gupta, Tasha Huo, and Aaron Stewart-Ahn:

The Witcher – Blood Origin. Day one!

Beyond lucky to be working with such talented writers. Pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/tZkMlH3u3v — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) September 18, 2020

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres" when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one- and the first Witcher came to be. Declan de Barra serves as executive producer and showrunner while Lauren S. Hissrich executive produces and author Andrzej Sapkowski serving as a creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films are all executive producers.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020