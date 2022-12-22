The Witcher: Blood Origin Releases Episode Titles, Fight Scene Preview

With only days to go until Netflix & showrunner & EP Declan de Barra's Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown & Michelle Yeoh-starring prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin hits our screens, we have two very important updates/previews to pass along to you. Not only do we have a preview clip of a very smooth fight scene between Éile (Brown), Fjall (O'Fuarain), and Scían (Yeoh) that demonstrates how the latter has survived as long as they have. But first, we have a look at the titles of the series' four episodes, beginning with "Of Ballads, Brawlers and Bloodied Blades" and then heading into "Of Dreams, Defiance and Desperate Needs" & "Of Warriors, Wakes and Wondrous Worlds" before wrapping up with "Of Mages, Malice and Monstrous Mayhem."

Here's a look at the teaser released earlier today debuting the episode titles:

On the fourth day of Witchmas, allow us to unveil the episode titles for The Witcher: Blood Origin 👀 pic.twitter.com/rgekJFIKkw — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at a sneak preview of what's to come, followed by a look back at previously-released previews:

With the four-part prequel series set to hit streaming screens on December 25th, here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin:

And here's a look back at the two previously released teasers/previews for the prequel series:

Joining O'Fuarain, Brown, and Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death," Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril. Minnie Driver has joined the cast as narrator Seanchai, a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the ability to travel between time and worlds.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.