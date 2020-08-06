The Witcher: Lauren S. Hissrich Posts Updates from Season 2 Set

If it's a day ending in "Y," then it's a good time to check in with The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich on social media to see how things are going now that production on the second season is back underway. Our overall takeaway from the following two posts: COVID-19 care is being taken very, very seriously. In the first update, Hissrich retweets series director Stephen D Surjik's (The Umbrella Academy) post showing how the two are practicing social distancing- and both reassuring fans that they're still "ready to do this." Following that, Hissrich shares a look at the show's on-set, COVID-19-friendly PPE fashion ware, which her seven-year-old got to experience first hand via FaceTime:

Last month, the streaming service announced the popular fantasy drama is spinning-off a new, 6-part, live-action series entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin. The series takes place "120 years before Geralt of Rivia" entered the scene, during a time when "the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be." Declan deBarra will act as executive producer and showrunner while Hissrich will act as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.