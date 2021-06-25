The Witcher: Netflix Releases Teaser for WitcherCon Virtual Event

Earlier this month, fans of The Witcher were treated to some lightning-quick teases for the upcoming second season of Netflix and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich's adaptation focusing on a very empowered-looking Ciri (Freya Allan) and still-finding-his-destiny Geralt (Henry Cavill). But as appreciated as those were, fans were expecting a bit more during Geeked Week but we have a feeling that fans of both the series and video game adaptations will be feeling much better on July 9 when WitcherCon hits online. And now we have a teaser trailer previewing what fans can expect, from sneak preview footage and gameplay to conversations with the cast.

Here's a look at the official trailer for the event, kicking off on July 9, 2021:

Here's a look back at the second blink-and-you'll-miss-it teaser to see if you can piece together the second-season journey Geralt's (Cavill) about to undertake:

Now here's a look back at the preview images released in support of the Season 2 montage of Ciri (Allan) that was released during Geeked Week (followed by another look at the teaser):

No longer lost in the woods, here's a look back at the montage of scenes featuring Ciri and more released during Geeked Week for the second season of The Witcher:

Here's a look at the official wrap video released back in April, one including a very cool wrap speech from Cavill:

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

