The Witcher S02: Kim Bodnia & Kristofer Hivju Talk Vesemir & Nivellen

The second season of The Witcher primarily focuses on Geralt's (Henry Cavill) protecting Ciri (Freya Allan) as a woman of destiny still trying to make sense of her visions and abilities. One of the primary stops is Geralt's childhood home of Kaer Morhen, where he was trained as a Witcher under the guidance of Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). Bodnia and Kristofer Hivju spoke with Collider about the developments concerning their characters. This is your spoilers warning for the series.

When Ciri arrives at Kaer Morhen, she develops a chip on her shoulder trying to prove herself physically among the witchers there since everything about her exudes nobility. With Cintra fallen, she wishes to leave her former life as much as she can behind even scoffing at the idea of being referred to as "princess" despite her actual title. Bodnia broke down Vesemir's mindset when Ciri volunteered to take the potentially fatal witcher elixir while taking inspiration from Cavill in season one. "It's so complex," he said. "I'm still working on it! It's like, oh god, it's awful. You're totally right, and that is exactly the complex inside Vesemir right now and I have no idea where it's going with that painfulness. To sacrifice and go into that mindset and, you know, I could lose my own son! I can lose her, I can lose everything just to keep on going with creating more witchers. It's tough. It's very tough. I'm still working on it."

Prior to Geralt and Ciri's stop at Kaer Morhen, they encounter Nivellen and his physical curse having the facial features of a boar. It was revealed that the magical powers that allow him to conjure up anything he wants at the cost of his looks came from a Bruxa (Agnes Born). When the ruse is revealed and Geralt has to take matters into his own hands, the real tragedy is exposed with Nivellen explaining how his nefarious actions at the temple led to his current fate. Once Geralt breaks the curse, he's turned back to normal with nothing more than his guilt. "I believe that we are able to change and I think he has gone a long way in his remorse for the deeds he's done," The Game of Thrones star said. "So I believe that he can come back from that. And I don't think he has the courage to kill himself, so I believe in him." For a look at the full interview with Bodnia and Hivju, head on over to Collider (with The Witcher Season 2 currently streaming on Netflix).