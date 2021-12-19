The Witcher Ciri and Geralt Witcher Mode Arrive from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has revealed two more figures are on the way as part of their Season 2 Collection for The Witcher. We have already seen two figures announced for the line with Geralt of Rivia and his horse companion Roach. More adventures can now play out as McFarlane Toys reveals their new Ciri and Witcher Mode Geralt figures. Ciri will come with a wooden sword, steel sword, and a display base. The Witcher Mode Geralt will come with his silver sword, base, and a new "toxic" look from drinking his potions. Both figures feature 22 points of articulation, are priced at $31.99, set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The Witcher Netflix Ciri Season 2 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is highly detailed and features up to 22 points of articulation. Ciri comes with a wooden training sword, steel sword, and a base. Based off her appearance in Season 2 of the Netflix series, Ciri is seen in her training outfit. The figure is showcased in The Witcher themed window box packaging.A Child of Surprise and heir to the Cintran throne, Princess Cirilla fled her home when Nilfgaard breached Citran's borders and slaughtered everyone. In her dying breath Ciri's grandmother Calanthe told Ciri to seek out Geralt of Rivia, for his destiny was intertwined with hers."

"The Witcher Netflix Geralt of Rivia Witcher Mode Season 2 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is highly detailed and features up to 22 points of articulation. Geralt comes with his silver sword and a base. Based off his appearance in Season 2 of the Netflix series, Geralt is seen with his face pale and white from drinking potions creating the iconic "toxic" look known in the series as "Witcher Mode". The figure is showcased in The Witcher themed window box packaging. The Witcher, also known as the White Wolf or the Butcher of Blaviken. As a child his mother Visenna abandoned Geralt at the Witcher's keep of Kaer Morhen where he trained to become a monster slayer."