The Witcher Showrunner Reminds "Bot" Troll & Others About Civility

So we're assuming by now most of you have binged the second season of Netflix and showrunner/EP Lauren S. Hissrich's series adaptation of Lauren S. Hissrich's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher. And we're guessing that means you have tons of questions, concerns, and complaints about the things that Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri) went through. Well, one of the many things we appreciate about Hissrich is how open and accessible she makes herself to the fans when it comes to offering updates, personal anecdotes, etc. In fact, with the series having dropped less than a week ago, she's been on social media every day responding to comments of all types. But apparently, that's not good enough for some, who felt the need to call out Hissrich for not offering the kind of "quality responses" they feel they're deserved. We're sure you know the type. In this case, we had one particularly "fun" troll even refer to Hissrich as a "bot." Thankfully (and proving once again how much better of a person she is than we will ever be), Hissrick chose to address this unnecessary slight and speak on the bigger issue of respect, appreciation, and taking a second to look at things from someone else's perspective.

"This is a really good question, so it deserves a really honest answer: It's December 21st. The show came out 4 days ago, and of course, after spending 2.5 years of my life on it, I'm curious what fans are saying (not just critics). That's an understatement. I cannot stay away. That said, I also have two young kids who are like, 'Mom, the show is out, it's done, come play with us' and THEY are what's most important right now. Because, despite the fact that you may feel like I'm a bot, I'm actually a human being who has a whole life outside 'The Witcher.' And yet FUCK I want to respond to fans, that's what I've done since day 1. I want to assure them I hear them, they're not screaming into a void," Hissrich wrote.

The showrunner continued (and you can check out the entire thread here), "But I don't have time — or shouldn't take THIS time — to get into a long debate on why Eskel died, or when G/Y/C will bond. (Psst S3) And so, I respond with (I hope) civility and kindness and respect, while also reminding passionate people like you that I've announced I'll be doing a more formal Q&A post-holidays, where your questions can be answered in detail, not between me trying to serve cereal to my boys. My hope is that fans — who loved AND hated it — are debating the show amongst themselves as they desire, but also enjoying their holidays in the same way I want to: with relaxation and family. Everyone deserves that balance. Me included. (See you again tomorrow, 'cause…)."

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.