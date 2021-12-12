The Witcher Season 2 Preview: Ciri Challenges Kaer Morhen's Pendulum

Not only is it hard to believe that we're less than a week away from the return of Netflix's Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri)-starring The Witcher for a second season but that it's also time for the return of "Witchmas." For those of you not around last time, fans will have a chance to vote on Twitter what special "gift" they would want in honor of the series returning. They can choose based on the clue that's given or take a chance on the "Law of Suprise" (which could be something good or something not quite as good). For the first round, it was a choice between "Bravery" and leaving it to the fates… and the fates won this round. So what did viewers get? How about a look at Ciri challenging the pendulum at Kaer Morhen? Sounds like a win to us…

So with one down and five to go, here's your first gift in this year's "Witchmas" celebration (just make sure to choose wisely moving forward because not every "Law of Surprise" is a treat):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher Season 2 | Ciri And The Pendulum (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aNJYapXeEU)

Now here's your look at the official trailer & season overview for Netflix's The Witcher Season 2, premiering on December 17th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WX6e6ZLNmtA)

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher in 15 Minutes | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6zJ7fJ5fKs)

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.