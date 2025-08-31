Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teaser: Crunchyroll Release in January 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling is premiering exclusively on Crunchyroll in January 2026, and we've got a look at the official teaser.

During the live-streamed Jujutsu Kaisen 5th Anniversary Special, the first teaser trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was shared, which also announced that it will air in January 2026. Also referred to as Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game, it has been decided that Crunchyroll will stream the third season of the hit anime series exclusively worldwide, excluding Asia, with new episodes premiering weekly, same-day as Japan.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who had been attacked by curses, he ate the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School. This organization fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Based on the best-selling manga of the same title written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the anime series is produced by TOHO Animation and animated by MAPPA (Chainsaw Man; Attack on Titan Final Season; Hell's Paradise). With over 100 million copies currently in circulation, the manga was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump until the series ended in September 2024. In the US, the manga is published by VIZ Media.

The teaser trailer shows Yuji Itadori in conflict and despair after believing he has killed many people from the "Shibuya Incident." It also shows a fierce battle between Yuji and Yuta Okkotsu, the main protagonist from the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The preview also features a heated exchange between new character Naoya Zen'in and Choso. Megumi Fushiguro, Yuki Tsukumo, and Maki Zen'in also make brief appearances in the trailer, building anticipation before the start of The Culling Game.

The Japanese voice cast and characters include:

Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori

as Yuji Itadori Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro

as Megumi Fushiguro Daisuke Namikawa as Choso

as Choso Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu

The animation production staff includes:

Director: Shota Goshozono

Series Composition and Script Writer: Hiroshi Seko

Character Design: Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa

and Deputy Director: Yosuke Takada

Art Director: Junichi Higashi

Color Design: Eiko Matsushima

CG Producer: Yusuke Tannawa

3DCG Director: Daisuke Ishikawa (Monster's Egg)

(Monster's Egg) Director of Photography: Teppei Ito

Editor: Keisuke Yanagi

Music: Yoshimasa Terui

Music Producer: Yoshiki Kobayashi

Sound Director: Yasunori Ebina

Sound Production: dugout

Animation Studio: MAPPA

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen aired from October 2020 to March 2021. The second season, which consisted of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc and the Shibuya Incident arc, aired from July to December 2023. The anime series was named Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021 and 2024. The global blockbuster prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was awarded Best Anime Film at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2023 and earned around $180 million in global theatrical box office revenue. The first and second seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen are streaming on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!