The Witcher Season 3 Welcomes Amell, Zhang, Skinner & Elwin to Cast

Earlier this month, Netflix's The Witcher showrunner & executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich shared a look at Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), and Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra) on set to confirm that production on the third season was underway. Now we're learning who will be joining them for Season 3, with the streamer announcing that Robbie Amell (Upload), Meng'er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings), Hugh Skinner (Fleabag), and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad) have joined the cast.

Amell's Gallatin is a born fighter who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin's loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power. Zhang's Milva is a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest who is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril. Skinner's Prince Radovid is a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir who finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it's all games until someone gets hurt. Elwin's Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone, and out for revenge- until a chance meeting that will change everything.

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey. In addition, the cast includes MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Ed Birch, and Kaine Zajaz.