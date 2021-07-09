The Witcher Wraps WitcherCon with Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer

C'mon! Did you really think Netflix was going to wrap WitcherCon without an official teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 2? I mean, look at everything they put out there before they released it. A date announcement video, an episode titles/logo reveal video, preview images, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and even confirmation that December 17th was the return date. Still, having the streaming service and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich cap the day off with that will make it pretty hard for fans of the show to say they walked away disappointed. Oh, and one more thing before you get to the teaser? A brand new Season 2 image of Roach:

With the global phenomenon set to return to Netflix on December 17, here's a look at the official teaser for the second season of The Witcher:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Season 2 Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AICKeUb0z0Q)

"The Witcher" Season 2: Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

And that's not all! We also have episode titles for Season 2: Episode 1 – A Grain of Truth; Episode 2 – Kaer Morhen; Episode 3 – What Is Lost; Episode 4 – Redanian Intelligence; Episode 5 – Turn Your Back; Episode 6 – Dear Friend; Episode 7 – Voleth Meir; and Episode 8 – [REDACTED]. Hmmm… here's a look at the episode announcement video:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Season 2 | Title and Logo Reveal | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEZbcmcCQvE)

Here's a look at the official wrap video released back in April, one including a very cool wrap speech from Cavill:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher | Season 2 Production Wrap: Behind The Scenes | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cKSG5lkhto)

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

