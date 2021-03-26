The Wonder Years: Don Cheadle Cast as Reboot Narrator

The Wonder Years landed serious star power casting Don Cheadle as the adult Dean Williams, who provides the narration for the reboot. The new series will retain the similar format for the ABC original series originally created by Carol Black and Neal Marlens that ran six seasons from 1988-1993 that starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, growing up in the suburbs from the late 60s into the 70s with Daniel Stern providing the narration as the adult Kevin. The reboot will retain the single-camera format for its pilot and comes from Saladin Patterson, Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, and Savage, who all serve as executive producers for 20th Television.

With Patterson writing with Savage directing the pilot, the new Wonder Years, set in the same era as the original, focuses on the Williams, a Black-middle class family in Montgomery, AL featuring a young Dean (Elisha "EJ" Williams). Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh play his parents. Laura Kariuki plays Kim Williams, Dean's teenage sister. The original also starred Alley Mills, Dan Lauria, Jason Hervey, Josh Saviano, Danica McKellar, and Oliva d'Abo.

Cheadle's earned critical acclaim for his Showtime comedy series Black Monday earning two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. The third season premieres on May 23rd. He reunites with Ocean's franchise director Steven Soderbergh for the upcoming HBO Max film No Sudden Move and he co-stars with NBA star LeBron James in the upcoming sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Oscar nominee and my favorite Captain Planet can also currently be seen on the Disney+ streamer The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine in a recurring capacity. He'll star in the upcoming MCU series Armor Wars for the streamer as well.