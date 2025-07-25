Posted in: Cartoon Network, Conventions, Events, Hulu, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: gumball, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Sneak Peek: Nicole's VR Goes AI

Virtual reality becomes too real in this sneak peek at The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, hitting Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 28th.

Article Summary Get a first look at The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball ahead of its July 28th Hulu debut

Nicole's VR headset goes rogue, suggesting it knows her best—even if it means ditching the family

New clip teases bigger twists, surreal humor, and outlandish adventures in Gumball's animated universe

Discover the story behind the show's rebranding and what makes Elmore weirder than ever

With only days to go until we return to Ben Bocquelet's animated universe, and this weekend being San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), it seems only fitting that we would get a sneak peek at The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball ahead of its July 28th debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ (and on Cartoon Network and HBO Max internationally beginning October 6th). In the clip below, it seems that Nicole's VR experiences believe they have a better idea of the life that Nicole should be living than Nicole does – and it doesn't include the family.

Here's a look at the sneak peek at the animated series that was released earlier today, courtesy of IGN:

Here's a look at the new series opening for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, followed by what else we've learned about the animated universe's return over the past few weeks:

As for what fans can expect? Well, the official overview offers some interesting insights, including how the show's "even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor" resulted in the name change. It will be interesting to see if the series gets a spotlight during this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which is set to get into full swing at the end of May and carry on into June. Last year's festival brought more details on the franchise's return, including the news that the series was in production, along with a first look at the opening episode, "The Burger":

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it: "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball." This season will bring to light to some tough questions such as; will Gumball ever win the affections of Penny? How will Darwin react when Banana Joe chews up his pen? And what happens when Gumball and Darwin get their first cell phone? All will be answered, well maybe not answered, but it sure will be entertaining to watch.

The series was created and is executive-produced by Bocquelet, with Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serving as executive producers and series directors. Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. The voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball's younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as his younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as his mother Nicole, Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more. "What an amazing opportunity to play with these characters again! Fans can look forward to plenty more antics and misadventures in Elmore because Gumball and Darwin haven't grown up much since we last saw them…we haven't either," shared Bocquelet, Layzell, and Fountain.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!