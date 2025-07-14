Posted in: Cartoon Network, Hulu, TV | Tagged: gumball, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Trailer: Oodles of Oddness

Set to hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 28th, here's a look at the official trailer for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

That sound you've been hearing, the one that keeps getting louder with each passing day? That's the sound of your world getting weirder and weirder – but not just weird. Wonderfully weird. That's because we're only two weeks away from the return of Ben Bocquelet's animated universe. With a new season/first season set to drop on July 28th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ (and on Cartoon Network and HBO Max internationally beginning October 6th), we're getting our best look yet at The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. After checking out the trailer above, check out some previously released looks at the animated series, as well as the official overview.

Here's a look at the new series opening for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, followed by what else we've learned about the animated universe's return over the past few weeks:

As for what fans can expect? Well, the official overview offers some interesting insights, including how the show's "even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor" resulted in the name change. It will be interesting to see if the series gets a spotlight during this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which is set to get into full swing at the end of May and carry on into June. Last year's festival brought more details on the franchise's return, including the news that the series was in production, along with a first look at the opening episode, "The Burger":

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it: "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball." This season will bring to light to some tough questions such as; will Gumball ever win the affections of Penny? How will Darwin react when Banana Joe chews up his pen? And what happens when Gumball and Darwin get their first cell phone? All will be answered, well maybe not answered, but it sure will be entertaining to watch.

The series was created and is executive-produced by Bocquelet, with Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serving as executive producers and series directors. Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. The voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball's younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as his younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as his mother Nicole, Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more. "What an amazing opportunity to play with these characters again! Fans can look forward to plenty more antics and misadventures in Elmore because Gumball and Darwin haven't grown up much since we last saw them…we haven't either," shared Bocquelet, Layzell, and Fountain.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!