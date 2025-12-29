Posted in: Fox, Pluto TV, TV | Tagged: The X-Files

The X-Files For Free: Pluto TV Announces Dedicated Channel for Series

Pluto TV will dedicate a channel to the Fox sci-fi classic series, The X-Files, featuring all 217 episodes across 11 seasons, for free.

Pluto TV has secured another science fiction phenomenon, The X-Files, with a dedicated fan base, for its FAST platform, featuring a dedicated channel alongside other iconic series, including Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Stargate, and Doctor Who. While the Chris Carter-created series is already available on Disney+ and Hulu, both require active subscriptions. In contrast, fans can watch it for free on the ad-supported platform of Paramount-owned Pluto TV, starting on January 1st, just as they did when it originally aired on Fox for all 11 seasons from 1993 to 2002, as well as in revival seasons in 2016 and 2018. The series starred David Duchovny as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder, whose investigative abilities and intuition get him assigned to the X-Files, unsolved cases often involving the supernatural, paranormal, and/or extraterrestrial. As much into the cases as Mulder is as a believer, he's assigned the more scientifically minded doctor and partner, FBI Special Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who's initially been tasked to debunk his work but gets pulled along for the ride, trying to explain the unexplainable.

Pluto TV's Got Plans for The X-Files…

Pluto TV will start The X-Files by running the entire series chronologically, with curated weekend marathons. On top of the 11 seasons on Fox, 20th Century also released two theatrical films, starting with the 1998 film of the same name, and 2008's I Want to Believe. The first film was more directly tied to the series, whereas the 2008 film was a standalone. Only the 11 seasons will be featured on the platform for now. During the initial run of the series, only Anderson is credited with appearing in all 217 episodes, as Duchovny left during the eighth season and appeared in the season nine finale before returning for the two revival seasons. In the star's absence were Robert Patrick and Annabeth Gish, who played original characters, FBI special agents John Doggett and Monica Reyes, who were initially set to carry the torch as the series transitioned from Duchovny and Anderson. However, declining ratings shifted the plans.

While Gish returned for both revival seasons, Patrick didn't, as the series was refocused on Duchovny and Anderson. Supporting the two leads throughout the run were Mitch Pileggi and William B. Davis, who played Walter Skinner and the mysterious Smoking Man, respectively. As things creatively soured on Anderson in the 11th season, along with maligned reception, the series, as it doesn't appear to be coming back for a 12th season, leaves some loose ends about Mulder, Scully, and their grown child, William. As for the future of the franchise, it currently rests with Ryan Coogler, who, with Carter's blessing, is developing a reboot that will shift the focus away from Mulder and Scully, with no word yet on whether Duchovny or Anderson will be involved.

