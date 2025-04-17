Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: ryan coogler, The X-Files

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Offers Promising Update on New Series Status

During a recent podcast interview, filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Sinners) shared that working on his take on The X-Files was "immediately next."

Ever since the news hit that Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, "Black Panther" films) was looking to expand "The X-Files" universe back in 2023, we've been keeping our radars tuned for any bits of intel or updates that we could find. With his new film Sinners hitting screens (and killing it when it comes to the love that the critics and viewers have been showering it with), we were hoping to get some kind of update as Coogler made the press rounds. Well, it appears we have The Last Podcast on The Left to thank for a surprising-in-a-good-way update that has our radars in the red. Hosts Henry Zebrowski and Ed Larson asked the filmmaker what was next on his agenda after Sinners; based on Coogler's response, it sounds like "The X-Files" is at the top of his list.

"That's what's immediately next," Coogler shared, "I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it." In terms of the vibe that they're looking for with the episodes, Coogler added, "You know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary." From there, Coogler confirmed that he has spoken with "the great Gillian Anderson," adding that she was "amazing" and "incredible. He added that he was excited to see her in Tron: Ares (noting that he spoke with Anderson as she was nearing the end of filming) and that he was going with a "fingers crossed" approach when it comes to Anderson possibly being involved with his "X-Files" project. In terms of what he's looking to do with the franchise, Coogler is looking to do right by the long-running fans while making the show's universe accessible to new fans. Aiming to "make something really great," Coogler added that he wanted "something for the real for the real 'X-Files" fans" that would also "maybe find some new ones."

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Reboot Has Gillian Anderson Interested

Checking in with NBC's TODAY back in April 2024 to promote her Netflix film Scoop, Anderson offered Coogler high praise for his directorial work (beginning at around the 4:05 mark in the clip above), adding that his approach was an interesting way to bring the franchise back. In fact, Anderson admitted that this was the first time that she's been asked about a return since she finished with the franchise, when she could say that she would consider it – because of Coogler's involvement. While that's far from a definitive answer, Anderson did add, "Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin'."

