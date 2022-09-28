Them: The Scare Teaser Finds Season 2 Heading to 1991 Los Angeles

In a terrifying teaser, Prime Video unveils a quick look at the upcoming second season of their anthology series Them with Them: The Scare, based in 1991 Los Angeles, California. Along with a rundown of the season's cast, the streaming service also shared a look at the first teaser for the series return.

The first season of Them centered on a Black family who moved from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family's idyllic home became ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten, taunt, and attempted to ravage & destroy them. The series itself centers on exploring the terrors in America.

Them: The Scare has cast Pam Grier, Deborah Ayorinde, Luke James, Jeremy Bobb, Iman Shumpert, Joshua J. Williams, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice, and Wayne Knight. This season is still set in Los Angeles, CA but will be in 1991 and will revolve around Dawn Reeve, an LAPD Detective played by Ayorinde, who is set off to investigate some gruesome murders in a new case that has affected most other detectives who've attempted to work on it. Work takes its toll, and something will end up coming after Reeve and her family because of the forces at work in the case. Ayorinde's character is the only woman of color in the robbery-homicide division who becomes affected by the case in ways that take down her usual sharp and observant skills.

In Them: The Scare, Grier plays Reeve's mother, Athena. James plays an aspiring actor named Edmund Gaines. Williams will be playing Kelvin "Kel" Reeve, the teenage son of Dawn. Bobb will be playing Detective Ronald McKinney, the partner of Reeve who has questionable methods when closing cases. Their supervisor of the LAPD, Lt. Schiff, will be played by Knight. Olivero will be playing Joaquin Diaz, who is a newly minted detective on the force. Brice will play Reggie Marks, an attorney for the city of Los Angeles, and Shumpert will play Reeve's ex, a musician who often is on the road traveling. The teaser didn't reveal much about specific dates for a premiere, but the caption on their Twitter post did indicate the season would be "coming soon" to Prime Video.