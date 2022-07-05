Theory vs. Bobby Lashley US Title Rematch Set for SummerSlam

Theory will challenge Bobby Lashley in a rematch for the United States Championship he lost at Money in the Bank at SummerSlam on July 30th. The former champ and current Money in the Bank contract holder announced his intentions to defeat Lashley and also cash in his contract during this week's episode of WWE Raw. Theory is clearly marked for a big push in WWE and has been presented as a future star, so it's a little perplexing why WWE would book him to presumably lose to Bobby Lashley for a second time, but if not for the constant rematches, it wouldn't be WWE, would it?

The press release provides more details on the match:

Theory will receive his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at The Biggest Event of the Summer. A burgeoning rivalry built out of showing off their muscles and squirting baby oil into each other's eyes reached its boiling point at WWE Money in the Bank. Leading up to the contest, Theory put Lashley through the ringer, having him go through a grueling Gauntlet Match to get an opportunity at Theory's United States Championship. In their match, Lashley got payback by dismantling the young upstart, with Theory operating on defense throughout the match. At the Premium Live Event, The All Mighty captured his third United States Championship while Theory became the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank ever by winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match as a surprise entrant. Now that they're both seemingly in better positions, will Theory fare better than he did at WWE Money in the Bank, or will The All Mighty dismantle Theory once more? Find out at SummerSlam, streaming live Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

With this new match set, the current card for SummerSlam is as follows. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Championship against fellow part-timer Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred match. Bobby Lashley will defend the United States Championship against Theory. Pat McAfee will take on Happy Corbin. And though not fully official, The Miz will face new WWE signee Logan Paul. More matches will be added in the coming weeks — nothing like waiting until the last minute! SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, July 30th in Nashville and will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network.

