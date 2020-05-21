This Is Us Season 5 Production Might Not Begin Until January 2021

Fans of NBC's hit drama series This Is Us might be getting a chance to test the theory that "absence makes the heart grow fonder" if what series star Jon Huertas (Miguel Rivas) had to say is true. Serving as a participant on a Zoom roundtable meeting held by California Governor Gavin Newsom held for Californians working in the film and television industry (video below), Huertas revealed that he had spoken with series creator Dan Fogelman about the show's production timeline. From what the actor reported, concerns over a second COVID-19 wave may push the start of production back to January 2021. Huertas also stated that he spoke with SAG-AFTRA to get the organization's perspective and that they are working on guidelines to coordinate a return to work: "Emotionally, of course, we all want to get back to work. But also, the actor is going to be the least protected person on set. We can't film with PPE on."

NBC's This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of "Crazy, Stupid, Love." comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you've known for years.