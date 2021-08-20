Three-Body Problem: Hong Kong's Derek Tsang To Direct Netflix SF Epic

Hong Kong director Derek Tsang has signed to direct episodes of Netflix's adaptation of the Chinese Science Fiction series Three-Body Problem, adapted from the trilogy of novels by Liu Cixin. Tsang's 2019 movie Better Days swept the Hong Kong Film Awards and was nominated for best international feature film at the Oscars. He will direct the pilot episode and help set the tone for the epic, which will probably earn him an executive producer credit. Three-Body Problem is the first series from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. Alexander Woo also serves as a co-creator, writer, and executive producer.

As reported by THR, the series will be adapted from Chinese author Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy, which tells the story of humanity discovering an alien force that's coming from a distant and inhospitable world to conquer Earth. The title refers to the aliens' star system, which has three stars orbiting each other in such a way that an Earth-type planet between them keeps suffering extreme hot and cold temperatures, repeatedly wiping out its intelligent civilizations. The story begins with an embittered astronomer who signals Earth's existence to the aliens to help them invade Earth as her revenge for the Red Guards killing her father during the Cultural Revolution, and different factions on Earth plan ways of welcoming or combatting the aliens over the next few decades as they await their arrival. The plotting and betrayals between the rival factions are not unlike those found in Game of Thrones. The first book in the trilogy, The Three-Body Problem (the show has dropped the "The" from its title) won the Hugo Award in 2015.

Once again on a Netflix series, the project comes loaded with a lot of executive producers. This includes Game of Thrones veteran Bernadette Caulfield, director Rian Johnson, and his producing partners Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue at T Street Productions, Lin Qi, the late chairman of rights-holders Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe; Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke from Primitive Streak, and Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment. It's a wonder there's any money left in the budget after all this to make the show. No casting has yet been announced for the show other than Eiza González reportedly been in talks. She is almost certainly not going to play a Chinese character.

