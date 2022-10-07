Three Disrespectful Title Matches for AEW Battle of the Belts

WWE Extreme Rules is this weekend, which would normally mean that things are looking up for The Chadster. But unfortunately, The Chadster's boss, Ray Flook, is in cahoots with Tony Khan to make The Chadster absolutely miserable, so he is forcing The Chadster to watch not just one but two AEW shows tonight: AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV. Auughh man! So unfair!

Even worse, Ray has forced The Chadster to create two listicles previewing the shows, forcing The Chadster to promote AEW, which is basically the same thing as stabbing Triple H right in the back. The Chadster will never forgive himself, but as one of only two unbiased wrestling journalists in the entire business (the other being Ryan Satin), The Chadster will do his duty in the most professional and objective way. That's why The Chadster now presents to you: Four Extremely Disrespectful Title Matches for AEW Battle of the Belts IV that are going to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S WEEKEND!

1. Battle of the Belts: FTR vs. Gates of Agony for the ROH Tag Team Championship

For a while, The Chadster was starting to think that Tony Khan might have finally learned something about the wrestling business: that tag team wrestling doesn't matter. Vince McMahon was very clear in sending that message, but for a long time, Tony Khan didn't get it. But then, when FTR became massively popular with the AEW fans, Tony Khan stopped booking them in tag team matches. It turns out he hasn't learned anything though because now FTR are back, defending the ROH Tag Team Championships at Battle of the Belts, which just goes to show that Tony Khan still doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

2. Battle of the Belts: Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

If you were wondering if there are any depths to which Tony Khan won't sink to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE and ruin Extreme Rules weekend, the answer is no. Tony Khan has booked not one but three championship matches for Battle of the Belts. Just because the show is called Battle of the Belts doesn't mean every match has to be for a belt! That's taking things way to literally, and is just so unfair! Auughh man!

3. Battle of the Belts: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship

How to Watch

Once again, AEW will air two hours of wrestling on Friday Night, which has got to be an infringement on WWE's trademarks. AEW Rampage will air live at 10/9C on TNT, and will be followed by a live 1-hour Battle of the Belts special on TNT at 11/10C. Both shows will also stream live on Fite for AEW Plus subscribers. But if you care about The Chadster at all, and if you have any respect whatsoever for WWE, Extreme Rules, and everything Triple H and Vince McMahon have ever done for the wrestling business, then you shouldn't watch even a single second of it.