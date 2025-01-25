Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, television, TikTok

TikTok Channels TV Fans Should Check Out: Sister Minnie & Many More

From B. Dylan Hollis and YeeHawllywood to Sister Minnie and more, here are some TikTok channels that TV fans should consider checking out.

It's baaaackkk! You can't keep a good app down, that is, if Daddy Uncle Sam has anything to say about it, apparently. TikTok is back online in the U.S. after a brief hiatus, and we couldn't be happier about it. And so, to celebrate, here are some creators and their "shows" that have become an endearing part of the app and scrolled their way into our hearts. In no particular order, here's a TikTok roundup and a little bit about their channels and why you should be following them.

B. Dylan Hollis (@bdylanhollis): Unless you've been living under a rock, cooking and baking videos, especially those with a vintage twist, got massive during the lockdown. And, of course, that was the rise of TikTok, so naturally, it makes sense that Dylan Hollis is at the top of my list. His frenetic baking style and clever innuendos, all while making vintage recipes, are nothing short of delightful, and his channel is more entertaining than anything Rachel Ray has ever done in her career. I adore his TikTok, but I especially recommend his long-form content on YouTube and music (he's a jazz pianist), as well as his TWO cookbooks.

YeeHawllywood (@yeehawllywood): Jeepers and his human AP went viral when AP (aka Pinky) hosted a gay horse wedding for her horse Jeepers and his horse boyfriend (now horse husband) on TikTok live, complete with a real-life ordained minister. What a legacy on this amazing app. Since the unholy horse-trimony, Pinky and her vegan dirtbike share clips of their trail rides, Taco Bell runs (on horseback, of course), and general California horse endeavors. Most recently, this involved Jeepers getting a winter buzzcut and being a naked uncooked chicken all winter. Highly entertaining, good people, good horse, absolute terrorist of a dog (he's a Jack Russell puppy). 10/10 most unhinged and delightful channel.

CowTurtle aka "eel pit basement guy" (@cowturtle): This absolute legend made the cistern below his house into an eel pit, complete with all kinds of fish and aquatic wildlife—which makes sense owing to the fact that Nick and his brother are naturalists and have a history of working in the fish and reptile industry. Needless to say, do not start your own eel pit with delightfully named eels, like "Meelanie" and "Crunchwrap Supreme. " Just watch these guys give eel pit updates on the regular.

NoPanicButton aka Calm Down aka Blacksmith Vet guy (@nopanicbutton): From his bio, he's "An old broken vet with a farm that likes to make knives." which sums up this sassy blacksmith very well. The channel is a mix of sketches and "conversations" between him and "his employees" (which are really just him – you know how this goes). Jokes aside, he's delightful and sassy, and even if you don't TikTok, his shop can be found on Etsy.

Eoin Reardon (@pintofplane): I've recently gotten into his videos, and though I will admit that woodworking and metalwork are not generally part of my interests, he goes far beyond "general interests" and is genuinely endearing to watch. Eoin is a delightful Irish woodworker and generally all-around good, helpful bloke. He restores hand tools, sharpens tools and things from around the village, and, of course, makes many wonderful things from wood.

Sister Minnie (@zainah.mb): Zainah and her cat Minnie are a delightful pair, and the family has just grown as Sister Minnie has a sister, Sister Winnie. Zainah, founder of the hijab company Modest Behaviour, creates the best videos narrating Sister Minnie's life as she navigates marriage proposals (Sister Minnie is still very single), modest living, and inspecting every order that goes out.

Now, yes, most of these creators have a presence on other apps besides TikTok, but please support them because, unlike big studios, they rely on likes, subscribers, views, interactions, and sometimes merch sales to keep the lights on and keep making content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!