TikTok no Longer Cool as WWE Grandpa The Undertaker Joins Service

Pack it up and move on, kids! TikTok is no longer cool. Like Facebook and Twitter before it, old people have officially invaded the once-hip social media platform, as exemplified by a TikTok press release today announcing that The Undertaker has made a TikTok account and posted his first video. Not only that, but TikTok has already launched an "Undertaker Challenge" in an attempt to build fake viral attention for The Phenom's entry to the service. It's a worst-case scenario for youth, who have thus far found refuge from the hated Boomers on the platform.

From the press release:

@Undertaker joins a growing list of athletes, entertainers, and celebrities who have joined TikTok and connected with a new generation of fans through humor, creativity and authenticity. His first-ever video on TikTok kicks off the #UndertakerChallenge and starting today, WWE fans are invited to join the hashtag challenge by recreating the Deadman's famous sit-up. WWE Superstars will also be joining the challenge and sharing their version on TikTok.

"What the hell? This doesn't look like Parler to me," The Deadman can be heard saying in his inaugural video in which his wife, Michelle McCool, imitates his classic sit-up pose. The Undertaker, who donated money to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, could be seen to be betraying his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer. For months, Trump has feuded with TikTok since users of the service coordinated trolling of his campaign events and vote fraud hotline. Then again, maybe The Undertaker is infiltrating TikTok on behalf of Trump in order to destroy it from the inside with his old man vibes. Who knows?

The point is, The Undertaker is on TikTok now, so it's time to go and find something cooler, kids. Such is the cycle of life.