Titans Director Signals Final Day of S04 Finale Filming, Shares Looks

With HBO Max's Titans Season 4 star Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) pretty much carrying the majority of the weight when it came to keeping folks updated on how production's been going. And that's how we learned that the streaming series was nearing the end of filming. But just in case we needed it even more official, director Nicholas Copus checked back in to let fans know that today's the last day of filming on the season finale. So to honor the occasion, Copus dropped two images (for now, at least) with no real context… a great way to drop a match on everyone's dumpster fires of speculation.

Now here's a look at what Copus had to share earlier today (including a planetary tease & an appearance from Ryan K. Potter):

And just in case you missed it the first time, Copus previously shared two looks at how the production is going. In the first, we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate:

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.