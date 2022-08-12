Titans: Joseph Morgan Shares Sebastian Diary Page; S04 Dick/Kory Look

We're blowing past all of the HBO Max rumors and innuendos that have been floating around over the past few days, shifting our focus back to where it belongs. As production on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans inches closer to the finish line, we have some new updates to share from our favorite social media source for intel, Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood). Beginning with a sample of a page from Sebastian's diary, Morgan goes on to cover a wide range of topics via Twitter- take a look:

From his thoughts on the season's number of episodes to what the shooting schedule is like (and lots of other things in-between), check out Morgan's "Titans"-related tweets below:

I think it's the right amount of episodes to tell the story https://t.co/7NenZt6NQc — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 11, 2022

Honestly, I'm having an absolutely brilliant time here. The scenes I've been given to work with are riddled with opportunities. It's just been such an exciting journey to bring to life. #DCTitans https://t.co/XBY33f47P9 — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 11, 2022

You may not agree with him, with the choices he makes, but I hope at least you'll understand him. #DCTitans https://t.co/jecXzQclmj — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 11, 2022

There's no consistency. It depends on how much daylight/night we need and what time we finished on the previous day. https://t.co/3fHljJPN2f — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 10, 2022

A TV show takes about 8 or 9 months for a season in my experience. A studio movie is about 5 months. An indie movie can be as little as 16 days. https://t.co/XrZ4aKWGDg — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 10, 2022

No. It's the norm for the crew, but if an actor is not in all the scenes that day their days can be shorter. https://t.co/oxrb4nZKRZ — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two more production updates via Instagram. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.