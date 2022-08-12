Titans: Joseph Morgan Shares Sebastian Diary Page; S04 Dick/Kory Look
We're blowing past all of the HBO Max rumors and innuendos that have been floating around over the past few days, shifting our focus back to where it belongs. As production on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans inches closer to the finish line, we have some new updates to share from our favorite social media source for intel, Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood). Beginning with a sample of a page from Sebastian's diary, Morgan goes on to cover a wide range of topics via Twitter- take a look:
From his thoughts on the season's number of episodes to what the shooting schedule is like (and lots of other things in-between), check out Morgan's "Titans"-related tweets below:
Meanwhile, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two more production updates via Instagram. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).
HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).
Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.