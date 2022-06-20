Titans S04 Filming Resumes; Ryan Potter BTS; Brother Blood Playlist

Some excellent news for fans looking for an update on how production on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans to kick off their week. After a bit of a lull in coverage, director Nicholas Copus confirmed in an Instagram post earlier today that the team was officially back after a two-week filming hiatus and working on part two of shooting the season. In addition, Copus promised fans more behind-the-scenes looks (sorry, no spoilers) were on the way and started things off with a look at Ryan Potter aka Gar Logan aka Beast Boy. Following that, Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) adds to the "Sebastian/Brother Blood" playlist and gives fans a sense of when they can expect to see the "craziest thing I've ever done on set."

First up, here's a look at Copus' good news post from earlier today:

And for fans following along with Morgan's growing "Sebastian/Brother Blood" playlist, make sure to update it with the Marilyn Manson song "Kill4Me" and The Secession song "The Untold" (with the latter fan-suggested). Now here's Morgan officially marking his return to filming, followed by a tweet confirming that scene will be an opener to an episode in the second-half of the upcoming season:

The scene I was referring to is the opening of an episode in the second half of the season. #DCTitans https://t.co/XGNvYC9HCF — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan will be joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo)- and who they're playing offers a clearer idea of the direction the series will be going in for the fourth go-around. Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.